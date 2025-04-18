Green Bay Draft rentals sit empty just days before kickoff of the draft

GREEN BAY (NBC 26) — With just days to go until the NFL Draft comes to Green Bay, one question remains: will the city see the large crowds many expected? As the event draws nearer, many are noticing that rentals and hotels are not filling up as anticipated.

When Green Bay landed the draft, excitement was high. Homeowners listed rentals for as much as $12,000 a night. But now, many of these properties remain available.

Watch: Green Bay's big NFL Draft moment faces surprising booking slump:

Green Bay’s big NFL Draft moment faces surprising booking slump

Uriah Giordano, co-owner of Park Place, a two-story home in a prime location for the Draft, noted, "Right in front of Lambeau Field... and still not booked for the Draft."

Hotels still have rooms, and thousands of listings on Airbnb are wide open. Chris Schultz, with DestinationGreenBay.org, said, "I've talked to some Airbnb superhosts... and they're pretty much shocked at the lack of activity. It's really odd."

Some of the hosts we met back in February, located directly across from Lambeau Field, like Giorgano and Schultz's properties, still have empty calendars for the draft.

So what's causing this lack of bookings? Some point to Green Bay's remote location, while others cite the region’s chaotic spring weather. Some are even wondering if the draft will be the tourist draw that many hoped for.

Nick Meisner from Discover Green Bay commented, "It's a lot different than a game bank, you know. The stadium sells out with a limited number of tickets. This is a free event, right? It's register and go."

However, Discover Green Bay insists that interest remains strong. "With OnePass registrations coming in as expected... and according to the NFL, Green Bay is ahead of schedule," Meisner added. Their estimates still predict 250,000 to 300,000 people.

Unlike game days, which have set schedules and ticket sales, the draft offers more flexibility. This could mean that many fans are waiting until the last minute to make travel decisions.

To compare, the Detroit Sports Commission shared its experience from the 2024 NFL Draft. Although they expected 300,000 fans, more than 700,000 showed up, marking the biggest crowd in draft history. However, Detroit had an edge with eight NFL cities within driving distance.

Unlike the Super Bowl, which attracts big spenders, the draft is free, making expensive lodging less appealing. Giordano suggested, “You’ve got a lot of local folks maybe coming in, spending a day here and then driving home for the evening."

With the forecast coming into focus and big-name stars coming to town, a last-minute surge in visitors is still possible. But as the clock winds down, the question remains: will Green Bay see a late surge or fall short of the hype?

Chris Schultz from Destination Green Bay said, “The scale of this event is, like they said, eight to nine times the size of a Packers game. Why isn’t there more stuff happening? It’s mind-boggling."

Regardless of how the crowds pan out, Discover Green Bay assures the city is ready for its moment in the national spotlight. Round one of the draft kicks off Thursday night outside Lambeau.

