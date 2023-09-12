Golf courses find alternative ways to grow the game

When it comes to Wisconsin golf? Variety is the spice of the sport.

"One of the great things about Wisconsin golf is the variety and the unbelievable quality," WiscoGolfAddict.com Owner/Publisher/Founder Paul Siefert says. "So I mean we've got a short season obviously, but we have an incredible number of both public and private courses."

Recently Golf Digest says 10 of the top 100 golf courses in the United States are in Wisconsin. More than any other state.

"You look at a place like this, you know where you've got great parkland design," Siefert says. "Within an hour you have like Erin Hills which is, you know more linksy. You have the Straits on the lake. You have Sand Valley which is like desert golf basically. You got everything you could possibly imagine in one state."

Coming off covid? Golf is still experiencing a boom. Hence places like this, the Dance Floor at Geneva National. A putting course that recently held the WSGA State Putting Championship.

"We gained a lot of new golfers, in the state," Siefert says. "There aren't that many golf courses for them to play on. And inflation? Rates are going up. So you have a really hard time finding tee times. And all these people who are now hooked on the game? They have nowhere to play. So you got something like this where people come out and for $10, spend an hour, hour and a half just playing an incredibly challenging and fun little putting course like this."

And for true golf addicts like Paul, that's a good thing.

TMJ4's Lance Allan asks, "Have you literally played on courses from Superior to Kenosha? Every corner of the state?"

"Yeah, I believe I have. I definitely believe I have. And I've enjoyed pretty much all of them," Siefert says.

Golf is growing, but the stewards of the game finding new and creative ways to keep more people, families, and kids involved or try it out for the first time.

