Giannis has COVID and will miss start of training camp

MILWAUKEE — The Milwaukee Bucks will start training camp without their superstar forward Giannis Antetokounmpo, who remains in Greece after testing positive for COVID-19.

General Manager Jon Horst announced during the team's media day that Antetokounmpo is still recovering from the illness. The two-time MVP joined the news conference remotely via Zoom to address his absence from the team's first day of camp.

"I'm bummed out that I'm not there with the team and get this ball rolling, and as a leader, I don't feel good about this. But this is life," Antetokounmpo said.

The Bucks are coming off a significant offseason that saw major roster changes. The team lost star point guard Damian Lillard and center Brook Lopez, but added some firepower by bringing in center Myles Turner.

Antetokounmpo was hoping to be present for the start of camp to build chemistry with his new teammates, particularly given the roster turnover.

"Things like this, you don't know it's going to happen or how you're going to feel. So, right now, again, definitely bummed not going to be able to be there day one. But I hope my team can see my seriousness and how much I want to compete and how much I want us to have a great year."

Despite his disappointment about missing the opening of camp, Antetokounmpo expressed optimism about the upcoming season and his personal readiness.

"I feel good; my confidence is at an all-time high right now. Can't wait to get on court with the guys and represent the team as well as possible," Antetokounmpo said.

This story was reported on-air by a journalist and has been converted to this platform with the assistance of AI. Our editorial team verifies all reporting on all platforms for fairness and accuracy.

Let's talk: Hey there! At TMJ4 News, we're all about listening to our audience and tackling the stuff that really matters to you. Got a story idea, tip, or just want to chat about this piece? Hit us up using the form below. For more ways to get in touch, head over to tmj4.com/tips. Name Email Phone number Story you're commenting on Message Verification: Submit

It’s about time to watch on your time. Stream local news and weather 24/7 by searching for “TMJ4” on your device.

Available for download on Roku, Apple TV, Amazon Fire TV, and more.

Report a typo or error