Merchandise director highlights fan favorites selling fast at USGA Women’s Championship

ERIN — From T-shirts to hats, these are some of the items fans can grab to take home a piece of the USGA Women's Championship.

Diane Mansavage lives just down the road from Erin Hills.

“It’s very exciting to see all the traffic, all the people,” said Mansavage.

She said she stopped by the merchandise shop to see what they have to offer.

“I like the jacket, the zip jacket, and the logo is really cool with the shamrocks from the town of Erin,” said Diane.

According to Mary Lopuszynski, the managing director of merchandise and licensing, merchandise with the Erin logo has been flying off the shelves.

“Right here is a number one seller. Just a simple one-color logo on a green T-shirt,” said Lopuszynski.

She said other hot-selling items include merchandise with a nod to Erin Hills' history—the golf course was once a cow farm.

“So this hat with the cow logo is our best seller right here. It is cute, isn’t it? There is not a cow in sight today, but we have T-shirts and hats that people think are kind of funny,” said Mary.

Along with the national name brands, the USGA partnered with a local artist, Jean's Clay Studio. Her husband says each piece is individually handmade.

“She is incredibly dedicated to what she does,” said her husband.

He said it takes months for his wife to design and make these clay cups and plates, and that he is proud of his wife’s accomplishments and her partnership with the USGA.

“We were honored the other day when someone from Japan said, ‘We’d like to bring this home. I want to get it there safely.’ So we made sure to pack it up real nice for her. That was great—and now, her pottery has made it to Japan,” said Jean’s husband.

The USGA Women’s Championship runs through this weekend.

