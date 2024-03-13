From players to coaches, Kenosha St. Joe's 'full circle moment' at State.

KENOSHA — For a second-straight season, Kenosha St. Joseph (19-9) is headed back to the WIAA State Boys Basketball Tournament.

While the program is still in search of its first gold ball, the Lancers have something invaluable to this year’s team: experience.

Along with playing in last year's Division 4 Championship, which Luther won 60-46, Kenosha St. Joseph's two prior state appearances in 2001 and 2003 were when head coach Jose Garcia and assistant Kyle Clark played for the Lancers.

“I never thought I was going to be coaching high school basketball because I coached college for eight years but when the opportunity came for me to coach at St. Joe's — St. Joe's played a big part in my life as an inner city kid — I knew if I didn't take the opportunity when it came across me that I would regret it," Garcia explained.

Since taking over the program at the end of 2020, Garcia has coached the Lancers to two state tournament berths.

Kenosha St. Joseph is making its fourth-ever state appearance this weekend, a success Garcia says wouldn’t be possible without his assistant Kyle Clark.

“[Clark is] a really good friend of mine since high school, so wouldn’t want to do with anyone other than him," he smiled.

Clark was living in Madison at the time Garcia was hired in 2020.

“When Jose got the job he called me right away, and I kind of wasn't really sure, but he was one of the few people I would probably ever consider doing that for," Clark shared. "I prayed on it, and it ended up being a good fit.”

While both Garcia and Clark were known for their offensive talent while playing for the Lancers in the early 2000s, the two continuously emphasized defense with this year's team.

“One of my mottos here is that we're only as good as our defense, and if you don't play defense for me, you can't play," Garcia shared.

Star point guard Eric Kenesie bought into that motto when Garcia was hired during his freshman season.

“I love playing defense," Kenesie smiled. "I always take pride in that and do my best, whether it's guarding their best player and stopping them... I also love the pass and my teammates involved.”

The senior has since grown into one of the state's best players averaging 25.1 points, 5.1 assists, and 4.2 rebounds per game this season.

“He's a complete player, and when you have a complete player on your program it makes a huge difference in your success," Garcia added.

Garcia also credits this year's success because of the team's faith in God.

“Our season scripture is Matthew 19:26: “With the man, this is impossible, but with God anything is possible," Garcia stated. "I think if we continue to believe in ourselves, believe that we have the favor of God, that will be successful.”

To make this year's state tournament even more full circle, the grandfather of Eric Kenesie is none other than Raymond "Doc" Knight who is Garcia and Clark's former head coach.

Knight will be at Kenosha St. Joe's semifinal game this Thursday against No. 1 Marathon (27-1).

Tip-off is set for 6:35 p.m. CT.



