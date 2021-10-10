Watch
Fried sharp, Braves blank Brewers 3-0 to tie NLDS at 1-all

Morry Gash/AP
Atlanta Braves starting pitcher Max Fried throws against the Milwaukee Brewers during the first inning in Game 2 of baseball's National League Divisional Series Saturday, Oct. 9, 2021, in Milwaukee. (AP Photo/Morry Gash)
Posted at 7:58 PM, Oct 09, 2021
and last updated 2021-10-09 20:58:23-04

MILWAUKEE (AP) — Max Fried pitched six sharp innings and Atlanta’s bullpen held on after manager Brian Snitker’s quick hook, sending the Braves over the Milwaukee Brewers 3-0 to tie their NL Division Series at a game apiece.

The Brewers brought the tying run to the plate in each of the last three innings but couldn't get a key hit. Austin Riley homered and Ozzie Albies hit an RBI double for the Braves, who bounced back after losing 2-1 in Game 1.

The best-of-five series heads to Atlanta for Game 3 on Monday. Fried struck out nine, allowed three hits and didn’t walk anybody.

(Copyright 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.)

