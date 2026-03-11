Free community health fair to be held Wednesday in Milwaukee

MILWAUKEE — Milwaukee nonprofit Food For Health will host Nutrition in the Neighborhood, a free community health fair in recognition of National Nutrition Month from 3:30 to 6 p.m. Wednesday at 2007 N. Dr. Martin Luther King Jr. Drive.

The event will offer free blood pressure and memory screenings, nutrition tips, and up to 75 gift sets containing five ready-to-heat Medically Tailored Meals for community members.

The event is presented in partnership with Outpost Co-op, Era’s Senior Network, Milwaukee County DHHS Aging & Disability Services, and Outreach Community Health Center.

