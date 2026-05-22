Former Wisconsin guard John Blackwell withdraws from NBA draft, will play at Duke next season

Former Wisconsin guard John Blackwell is withdrawing from the NBA draft and will play at Duke next season.

Blackwell announced his decision Friday on Instagram.

Blackwell averaged 19.1 points, 5.1 rebounds and 2.3 assists per game last season, teaming with Nick Boyd to give Wisconsin one of the nation’s top backcourt tandems. The 6-foot-4 guard shot 39% from 3-point range, helping the Badgers go 24-11 and reach the NCAA Tournament for the third straight season.

Blackwell had some of his most productive performances against Wisconsin’s toughest opponents.

He scored 26 points in a road win over eventual national champion Michigan and averaged 27.5 points in the Badgers’ two victories over Final Four participant Illinois. He had 25 points in a late-season road win over Purdue, an NCAA regional finalist.

Blackwell had 22 points and 10 rebounds in Wisconsin’s NCAA Tournament first-round loss to High Point. He averaged 15.8 points, 5.1 rebounds and 2.2 assists per game in 2024-25.

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