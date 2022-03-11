Watch
Former MLB pitcher dies after accident at home in Dominican Republic

Luis Alvarez/ASSOCIATED PRESS
FILE - In this Sept. 3, 2008 file photo, Washington Nationals pitcher Odalis Perez pitches against the Philadelphia Phillies during the first inning of a baseball game in Washington. (AP Photo/Luis M. Alvarez)
Posted at 1:47 PM, Mar 11, 2022
and last updated 2022-03-11 14:48:06-05

Former Major League Baseball player Odalis Perez has died after what his lawyer said was an accident at his home in the Dominican Republic.

Perez's lawyer Walin Batista told ESPN that the former pitcher was found by his brother lying on the porch around 7 p.m. after what appears that he fell from a ladder while home alone.

"This is a tragedy," Batista told the sports channel.

The National Baseball Hall of Fame also confirmed the news of his passing.

Perez spent 10 years in the bigs, having played for the Atlanta Braves, Washington Nationals, Los Angeles Dodgers, and Kansas City Royals.

He last played in 2008, finishing his career with a 73-82 record with a 4.46 ERA, USA Today reported.

Perez was named to the NL All-Star team in 2002 with the Dodgers, who mourned his death on Twitter.

According to the Nationals, Perez was their starting pitcher for their first-ever game at Nats Park.

The Royals also mourned the loss of their former pitcher.

