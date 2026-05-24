Former Milwaukee Brewers player, Charlie "Butch" Moore passed away, Alabama Sports Hall of Fame announced on Sunday.

Moore, born in Birmingham, Alabama in 1953, was drafted to the Brewers out of Minor High School in the fifth round of the 1971 MLB Draft and debuted in September 1973.

Mark Duncan/Associated Press

In this eighth season, Moore hit for the cycle and stole two bases against the California Angels, making him the only MLB player to hit for the cycle and steal two bases in the same game.

He played 14 seasons with the Brewers and one season with the Toronto Blue Jays.

Moore was inducted into the All-Time Alabama Baseball Team and the Milwaukee Brewers Wall of Honor in 2014.

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