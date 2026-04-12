Former Brewers manager Phil Garner passes away at 76

Former Milwaukee Brewers manager Phil Garner passed away on Saturday night at the age of 76, the team announced on Sunday morning.

According to a statement from Garner's family, he died peacefully, surrounded by family and love, after a two-year battle with pancreatic cancer.

"Phil never lost his signature spark of life, he was so well known for, or his love for baseball, which was with him until the end," his family said.

MORRY GASH/ASSOCIATED PRESS Milwaukee Brewers manager Phil Garner shakes hands with Montreal Expos manager Felipe Alou, left, prior to their opening day game Tuesday, April 7, 1998, in Milwaukee. The game was the first home opener for the Brewers since switching to the National League. The Brewers won 6-4. (AP Photo/Morry Gash)

Garner was diagnosed with pancreatic cancer in February 2024 and had undergone numerous radiation and chemotherapy treatments.

On his 76th birthday, the Astros had him throw out the first pitch before the game.

Garner made his MLB debut in 1973 with the A's and began his managerial career in 1992, where he guided the Brewers to a 92-70 record.

"The Brewers are saddened to learn of the passing of former manager Phil Garner. Following a distinguished playing career, Phil served as our manager from 1992-99 and went on to manage the second-most games in franchise history," the Brewers said in a statement. "He was a very highly respected and beloved individual who was known for his caring nature, wisdom and sense of humor.

"Our deepest condolences go out to Phil's wife, Carol, and all of his family, friends and fans."

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