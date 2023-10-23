For Coach T: Last-minute score lifts Arrowhead past Mukwonago

MUKWONAGO — From heartbreak to hope.

While No. 5 Arrowhead played with heavy hearts Friday night following the passing of legendary head coach Tom Taraska, the Warhawks turned their pain into purpose with a 31-28 victory over No. 4 Mukwonago.

"Coach [Taraska] was here tonight," current head coach Matt Harris tearfully said. "I promise you that. I could feel it at the end there. I could feel it ."

Arrowhead found themselves trailing late in the fourth quarter after Mukwonago's Tyler Schlut connected with Nick Martin on an 70-yard touchdown down to retake the lead, 28-14.

With 4:35 remaining in the game, the Warhawks began its final drive on their own 23-yard line.

Following a pass interference call on fourth and goal that breathed life into Arrowhead's offense, junior quarterback Vance Holtz punched in the game-winning touchdown from seven-yards out with 56.8 second left on the clock.

"A lot of these players didn't know Coach [Taraska] personally, so my challenge was to them — our community is hurting right now," Harris shared. "Play the way Coach Taraska would have wanted you to play. To see that happen tonight, the way that they did it, I can't even put it into words."

In honor of the late Tom Taraska, Arrowhead players wore 'T' decals on their helmets. Coaches also wore ball caps with 'T' decals.

No. 5 Arrowhead (7-3) faces another tough road test next Friday at No. 1 Sussex Hamilton (10-0).

