Former Arrowhead High School football coach Tom Taraska has died, school says

HARTLAND, Wis. — Former Arrowhead High School football coach Tom Taraska has died, TMJ4 News has learned.

According to a post on Arrowhead's Hall of Fame web page, Taraska "currently holds the WIAA Division 1 State Football record for the most State championship game appearances with nine and the most Division 1 State Football playoff victories with 47."

Taraska made 20 appearances in the WIAA Division 1 state football tournament, coached four championship teams (1993, 1994, 1996, 1997), and was the runner-up in five seasons as well (2000, 2002, 2003, 2006, and 2008).

The honors for Coach Taraska don't stop there.

"He was inducted into the 2004 Wisconsin Football Coaches Association Hall of Fame and the 2008 University of Wisconsin-Oshkosh Athletic Hall of Fame, plus he’s the 2011 University of Wisconsin-Oshkosh Distinguished Alumni Award winner and the 2013 Russ Young Leadership and Achievement Award winner," Arrowhead's website says.

"In addition, Coach Taraska was named the 2005-2006 Who’s Who among America’s Teachers and the 2007 Associated Press State Football Coach of the Year. And, in 2009, Arrowhead High School named its football and track stadium “Taraska Stadium” in the coach’s honor."

Check back for updates on this developing story.

It’s about time to watch on your time. Stream local news and weather 24/7 by searching for “TMJ4” on your device.

Available for download on Roku, Apple TV, Amazon Fire TV, and more.

Report a typo or error // Submit a news tip