WEST ALLIS — In level four of the playoffs, it was a Classic Eight Conference rematch against Muskego and Mukwonago. Mukwonago took the victory back in September, so Muskego was looking for revenge.

Watch: Muskego holds on to win 16-14 against Mukwonago, now they head to Madison

Even though Mukwonago took the opening kickoff back to the house, Muskego's two touchdowns and a field goal led them to the win over Mukwonago.

Muskego is headed to Madison to play for the state championship.

