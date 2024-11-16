WEST ALLIS — In level four of the playoffs, it was a Classic Eight Conference rematch against Muskego and Mukwonago. Mukwonago took the victory back in September, so Muskego was looking for revenge.
Watch: Muskego holds on to win 16-14 against Mukwonago, now they head to Madison
Muskego holds on to win 16-14 against Mukwonago, now they head to Madison
Even though Mukwonago took the opening kickoff back to the house, Muskego's two touchdowns and a field goal led them to the win over Mukwonago.
Muskego is headed to Madison to play for the state championship.
Talk to us:
Hey there! At TMJ4 News, we're all about listening to our audience and tackling the stuff that really matters to you. Got a story idea, tip, or just want to chat about this piece? Hit us up using the form below. For more ways to get in touch, head over to tmj4.com/tips.
It’s about time to watch on your time. Stream local news and weather 24/7 by searching for “TMJ4” on your device.
Available for download on Roku, Apple TV, Amazon Fire TV, and more.