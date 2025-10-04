BROOKFIELD — Under the Friday night lights, Brookfield Central and Brookfield East put their rivalry aside and wore the same color — gold — for a cause that hits close to home.

The schools faced off in their annual Gold Out Game, a community tradition that raises money for childhood cancer research. Each year, students in both schools’ Key Clubs organize the event to “fight for those fighting cancer.”

“It’s the one game we play against each other that’s for something bigger,” said Brookfield Central students Stella Hu and Suhani Maheshwar.

TMJ4 News Suhani Maheshwari and Stella Hu.

“Even though it’s a rivalry, it’s for a good cause.”

This year marked 13 years since the first Gold Out — a fundraiser inspired in part by Emily Oberst, a 2016 Brookfield Central graduate.

“Thirteen years ago, I was walking through the halls at Brookfield Central, just diagnosed with a rare form of cancer,” Oberst said. “That year was full of treatments and chemotherapy, and both schools rallied around me.”

TMJ4 News Emily Oberst.

As a freshman, Oberst went through 17 rounds of chemotherapy and an invasive surgery that left her unable to run.

“My biggest worry was finding a date to the dance, and it turned into fighting a deadly disease,” she said. “It totally turned my world upside down.”

When Oberst needed support, Brookfield showed up.

Watch: Brookfield students turn rivalry into hope at annual Gold Out football game

Gold-Out game puts rivalry aside to battle childhood cancer

Students packed the stands, filled the hallways with gold, and launched what became the first Gold Out — a show of strength for Oberst and other kids battling cancer.

“I wouldn’t be here without the Brookfield community,” she said. “Everyone rallied — in the stands, in the hallways, even in the hospital. Seeing that same spirit continue today means everything.”

Since that first game, the schools’ Key Clubs have raised more than $20,000 for pediatric cancer research.

“We get letters every year from people who feel the impact of what these students do,” said Brookfield Central Key Club Advisor Ronn Blaha. “It shows what can happen when an entire community gets behind an idea and a cause.”

TMJ4 News Ronn Blaha.

Students said this year’s Gold Out raised more than $3,000, with the proceeds going toward a childhood cancer charity that the clubs will soon select.

On the field, Brookfield East defeated Central 27-3. But for fans and players, the night’s biggest win came off the scoreboard — in the community’s continued commitment to kids like Emily.

After recovering, Oberst discovered wheelchair basketball and went on to represent Team USA at the Paralympics, bringing home a silver medal.

“LA 2028 — our goal is gold, just like this Gold Out,” Oberst said with a smile.

Let's talk: Hey there! At TMJ4 News, we're all about listening to our audience and tackling the stuff that really matters to you. Got a story idea, tip, or just want to chat about this piece? Hit us up using the form below. For more ways to get in touch, head over to tmj4.com/tips. Name Email Phone number Story you're commenting on Message Verification: Submit

It’s about time to watch on your time. Stream local news and weather 24/7 by searching for “TMJ4” on your device.

Available for download on Roku, Apple TV, Amazon Fire TV, and more.



Report a typo or error // Submit a news tip