Football Frenzy: WIAA state semifinals take center stage

MILWAUKEE — The road to Camp Randall has reached the state semifinals.

Local teams competed Friday for a chance to advance to the WIAA football state championships.

Football Frenzy State Semifinals

Highlights from the local state semifinal matchups can be viewed in the video above.

Find WIAA state semifinal scores here.

The state championship games are scheduled for Thursday, Nov. 19, and Friday, Nov. 20.

WIAA state championship schedule

Thursday, Nov. 19



Division 7: 10 a.m.

Division 6: 1 p.m.

Division 5: 4 p.m.

Division 4: 7 p.m.

Friday, Nov. 20



Division 3: 10 a.m.

Division 2: 1 p.m.

Division 1: 4 p.m.

All seven state championship games will be played at Camp Randall.

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