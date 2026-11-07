Football Frenzy: WIAA playoffs reach Level 3

The road to Madison is getting shorter.

The WIAA high school football playoffs continue Friday, Nov. 6, with Level 3 games across Wisconsin.

The teams still alive are two victories away from reaching the state tournament at Camp Randall Stadium.

Level 3 winners will move on to Level 4, with a trip to Madison on the line.

Watch our Football Frenzy highlights from Friday night’s Level 3 playoff games below:

WIAA Level 3 Highlights

Fans can also follow scores from around the state on Bound. See the WIAA Level 3 scores

Let's talk: Hey there! At TMJ4 News, we're all about listening to our audience and tackling the stuff that really matters to you. Got a story idea, tip, or just want to chat about this piece? Hit us up using the form below. For more ways to get in touch, head over to tmj4.com/tips. Name Email Phone number Story you're commenting on Message Verification: Submit

It’s about time to watch on your time. Stream local news and weather 24/7 by searching for “TMJ4” on your device.

Available for download on Roku, Apple TV, Amazon Fire TV, and more.

Report a typo or error