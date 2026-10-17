Local National Weather Sports Shop Scripps Watch Now
11  WX Alerts
Sports

Actions

Football Frenzy: Week 9 Highlights

slinger pic.jpg
Andrew Huggins
slinger pic.jpg
Posted

It's the final week of the regular season for high school football with playoffs kicking off next week. Watch the highlights from Week 9 on Football Frenzy here:

Final regular season Football Frenzy

For more scores click here.

Let's talk:
Hey there! At TMJ4 News, we're all about listening to our audience and tackling the stuff that really matters to you. Got a story idea, tip, or just want to chat about this piece? Hit us up using the form below. For more ways to get in touch, head over to tmj4.com/tips.

It’s about time to watch on your time. Stream local news and weather 24/7 by searching for “TMJ4” on your device.

Available for download on Roku, Apple TV, Amazon Fire TV, and more.

Report a typo or error

Report a typo

You Deserve To Be Heard

You deserve to be heard!