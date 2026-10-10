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Football Frenzy Week 8 Highlights

GREENDALE VS GREENFIELD.jpg
Karley Marotta
GREENDALE VS GREENFIELD.jpg
Posted

There are only two more weeks left of the regular season in high school football, and then it's playoff time!

Here are highlights from Week 8 of the season:

Football Frenzy Highlights

For more scores, click here.

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