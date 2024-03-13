Fans gathered together to cheer on UW-Milwaukee Panthers in Horizon League Championship game

MILWAUKEE — Disappointed but hopeful was a common feeling throughout the game Tuesday night.

"It's disappointing, but we'll be back here next year,” Junior at UW-Milwaukee, Derrik Broerman explained.

Broerman watched the UWM Panthers fall to the Oakland Grizzlies in the Horizon League Championship game on Tuesday, March 12.

"I mean it was close the whole night. They couldn't hit a single three. Ya know unlucky,” he explained.

Many fans cheered during the highs and lows of the game from The Gasthaus in the student union.

“M-K-E…M-K-E” could be heard throughout the building.

"It's cool to see people come out for a school that's under-appreciated with under-appreciated players,” Freshman at UW-Parkside, Christian Brooks explained.

Christian and his dad Erik Brooks have followed the Panthers for a long time.

"He lights up in times like this. And has gone to a number of games this year and again growing up as a fan…it's great to watch him get excited. It makes it more fun. I love it when the state of Wisconsin basketball is good,” Erik explained.

No matter the outcome, Christian is a lifelong fan.

"I haven't missed a game whether it's in person or on ESPN plus all year,” Christian explained.

Christian is grateful that the team brings him and his dad together.

"It's priceless, it's priceless,” Christian said.

