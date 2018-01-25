Fans call on Vince McMahon to bring XFL to Milwaukee

The problem with Milwaukee is that it's one of only three cities in the nation, with a population of over 500,000 without a football team, collegiate Division I or professional, and thus, without a feasible football stadium. The other two are Portland, Oregon and Oklahoma City, Oklahoma. However, Oklahoma City has the home Sooners in Stillwater, Oklahoma one hour up the road.
However, one possible location for Milwaukee's hypothetical team could be the Milwaukee Mile, a race track located in the Wisconsin State Fair Park that can hold up to 37,000 spectators.
we gotta get the XFL to milwaukee....let them play on the infield of the Milwaukee Mile, lots of football history there
— Jason Bohn: a guy who eats burgers and hot dogs (@jasonbohn9) January 25, 2018
Informally referred to as the "Dairy Bowl," the stadium played host to the Green Bay Packers from 1934 to 1951, which included the 1939 NFL championship game that featured the Packers beating the Giants 27-0 and claiming their fifth league title.