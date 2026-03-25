Wisconsin Lutheran senior Zavier Zens is capping off a memorable high school career with a third consecutive boys basketball state title and the Mr. Basketball award.

Sports Director Karley Marotta sat down with the senior guard to reflect on his time at Wisconsin Lutheran before he heads to Northern Iowa to continue his basketball career.

This season, the 6-foot-7 guard averaged 23 points, shooting 62 percent from the field and 42 percent from 3-point range. His play earned him the Mr. Basketball award as the top senior boys basketball player in the state.

Watch: Wisconsin Lutheran's Zavier Zens reflects on a memorable basketball career

'Everything I asked for': Wisconsin Lutheran's Zavier Zens reflects on a memorable basketball career

"It’s great company with a lot of amazing players. It’s pretty cool, and it is something I will always remember," Zavier Zens said.

Zens and the Vikings hoisted the gold ball for the third straight season, finishing a perfect year. He played alongside his three cousins, the Knueppel brothers.

"Awesome. It was awesome. It was everything I could have asked for," Zens said.

"I mean, growing up with them, especially Kager, I have played on the same team with them for so long. I knew where they were. I knew how to play with them so easily, so it was so fun and it was so special to finish it with a win," Zens said.

The journey included overcoming early career injuries and taking on a larger role following the departure of former teammate and Charlotte Hornets star Kon Knueppel.

"It left a lot of opportunity and a lot of questions [about] how the next year would be. Along with a lot of pressure from outside. I was able to grow and get a lot better and put the work in, and I saw my role grow," Zens said.

During his four-year career, the Vikings lost only seven games.

"Coach has set a super good culture. [He] has helped us grow as basketball players but also as men. He’s a great coach," Zens said.

"It is sad to see it all end in high school, but I am excited for new opportunities," Zens said.

This story was reported on-air by a journalist and has been converted to this platform with the assistance of AI. Our editorial team verifies all reporting on all platforms for fairness and accuracy.

Let's talk: Hey there! At TMJ4 News, we're all about listening to our audience and tackling the stuff that really matters to you. Got a story idea, tip, or just want to chat about this piece? Hit us up using the form below. For more ways to get in touch, head over to tmj4.com/tips. Name Email Phone number Story you're commenting on Message Verification: Submit

It’s about time to watch on your time. Stream local news and weather 24/7 by searching for “TMJ4” on your device.

Available for download on Roku, Apple TV, Amazon Fire TV, and more.

Report a typo or error