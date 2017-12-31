ESPN's McShay says Jonathan Taylor majors in Astrology

ESPN mixes up astronomy, astrology

8:44 PM, Dec 30, 2017
BLOOMINGTON, IN - NOVEMBER 04: Jonathan Taylor #23 of the Wisconsin Badgers runs for a 32-yard touchdown in the third quarter of a game against the Indiana Hoosiers at Memorial Stadium on November 4, 2017 in Bloomington, Indiana. Wisconsin defeated Indiana 45-17. (Photo by Joe Robbins/Getty Images)

During the first quarter of the Orange Bowl featuring the Wisconsin Badgers and Miami Hurricanes, ESPN’s sideline reporter, Todd McShay, said that Badgers star running back Jonathan Taylor is double-majoring in “physics and astrology.”

Currently, the University of Wisconsin has 232 undergraduate majors and certificates available to students, and none of them are in astrology. 

It makes sense considering astrology, which focuses on horoscopes and the connection of celestial bodies to personality, has been officially rejected by the scientific community. So, if Wisconsin were to offer that major, their academic standing might drop from their esteemed top 50 ranking. 

McShay meant astronomy, a natural science that studies the natural world beyond the earth.

The mistake was never officially corrected on air. In fact, color commentator Brian Griese made it worse by repeating it later in the broadcast. 

