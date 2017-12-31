ESPN's McShay says Jonathan Taylor majors in Astrology

During the first quarter of the Orange Bowl featuring the Wisconsin Badgers and Miami Hurricanes, ESPN’s sideline reporter, Todd McShay, said that Badgers star running back Jonathan Taylor is double-majoring in “physics and astrology.”

No, ESPN sideline guy, I’m pretty sure that Wisconsin upperclassman is *not* double-majoring in “physics and astrology” — Adam Weinstein (@AdamWeinstein) December 31, 2017

Currently, the University of Wisconsin has 232 undergraduate majors and certificates available to students, and none of them are in astrology.

It makes sense considering astrology, which focuses on horoscopes and the connection of celestial bodies to personality, has been officially rejected by the scientific community. So, if Wisconsin were to offer that major, their academic standing might drop from their esteemed top 50 ranking.

Announcer said Taylor has a double major in “Physics and Astrology.” I think Wisconsin’s academic credentials may be in jeopardy, but that’s just me, I’m an Aquarius. — Twelve Saturdays (@12Saturdays) December 31, 2017

McShay meant astronomy, a natural science that studies the natural world beyond the earth.

The mistake was never officially corrected on air. In fact, color commentator Brian Griese made it worse by repeating it later in the broadcast.