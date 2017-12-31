Wind Chill Advisory issued December 30 at 8:48PM CST expiring December 31 at 12:00PM CST in effect for: Columbia, Dane, Dodge, Fond du Lac, Green, Green Lake, Iowa, Jefferson, Lafayette, Marquette, Rock, Sauk, Walworth, Washington, Waukesha
ESPN's McShay says Jonathan Taylor majors in Astrology
ESPN mixes up astronomy, astrology
8:44 PM, Dec 30, 2017
During the first quarter of the Orange Bowl featuring the Wisconsin Badgers and Miami Hurricanes, ESPN’s sideline reporter, Todd McShay, said that Badgers star running back Jonathan Taylor is double-majoring in “physics and astrology.”
No, ESPN sideline guy, I’m pretty sure that Wisconsin upperclassman is *not* double-majoring in “physics and astrology”
It makes sense considering astrology, which focuses on horoscopes and the connection of celestial bodies to personality, has been officially rejected by the scientific community. So, if Wisconsin were to offer that major, their academic standing might drop from their esteemed top 50 ranking.
Announcer said Taylor has a double major in “Physics and Astrology.” I think Wisconsin’s academic credentials may be in jeopardy, but that’s just me, I’m an Aquarius.