Badgers fans at home in Florida at Wisconsin-themed bar

FORT LAUDERDALE, Fla. - A Florida bar is making Badgers fans traveling to the Sunshine state for the Orange Bowl feel right at home.

Our partners at WISC-TV in Madison report that Slackers Bar & Grill in Fort Lauderdale has a familiar feel 1,500 miles away from Wisconsin.

“It feels like home. It is. It’s homey. You’ve got the Packers stuff, the Badgers stuff, it feels like home,” said Sheila Wallendal, a Badgers fan who made the trip to Florida from Horicon.

The bar owner Jon Slack opened the place eight years ago. He moved to Florida from Wisconsin in 1987.

“It’s just like home. It reminds me of home, that’s why I did it,” he said.

The bar’s menu includes some Wisconsin favorites like beer brats, cheese curds (fried or fresh), and old fashioned cocktails. Packers and Badgers games are played on the big screen as well.

“We have a DJ here. We play Wisconsin and Packers music throughout commercials, offer great specials for everybody, just create an environment and an atmosphere that makes it really fun and makes everybody feel like they’re back in Wisconsin,” Slack said.

Slack said the bar will play host for Badgers fans Friday night before the Orange Bowl in Miami Saturday night. Fans who made the trip but don’t have tickets will also be welcomed for game day, with special deals for anyone in Badgers gear.

