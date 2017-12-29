Badgers fans at home in Florida at Wisconsin-themed bar

Wind Chill Advisory issued December 29 at 1:27PM CST expiring December 30 at 12:00PM CST in effect for: Columbia, Dane, Dodge, Fond du Lac, Green, Green Lake, Iowa, Jefferson, Kenosha, Lafayette, Marquette, Milwaukee, Ozaukee, Racine, Rock, Sauk, Sheboygan, Walworth, Washington, Waukesha
The bar’s menu includes some Wisconsin favorites like beer brats, cheese curds (fried or fresh), and old fashioned cocktails. Packers and Badgers games are played on the big screen as well.
“We have a DJ here. We play Wisconsin and Packers music throughout commercials, offer great specials for everybody, just create an environment and an atmosphere that makes it really fun and makes everybody feel like they’re back in Wisconsin,” Slack said.
Slack said the bar will play host for Badgers fans Friday night before the Orange Bowl in Miami Saturday night. Fans who made the trip but don’t have tickets will also be welcomed for game day, with special deals for anyone in Badgers gear.