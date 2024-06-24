Ed Policy named next Green Bay Packers chairman, president and CEO

Ed Policy has been named the next Green Bay Packers' chairman, president and CEO.

He'll take over from Mark Murphy in July of next year.

Policy currently serves as the Packers' chief operating officer and general counsel. He's been with the organization for nearly 13 years and was elected to this new position by unanimous vote of the Packers' Board of Directors. He was selected from a list of 90 candidates.

“Congratulations to Ed on this well-deserved promotion to what I believe is the most unique and meaningful position in the world of professional sports,” said Murphy. “Ed has been a tremendous asset to the organization during his 12 years here and has been greatly instrumental in our success. His work on Titletown has been particularly impactful. He is highly respected – both in the building and within the NFL. I’ve enjoyed working with him and am confident he will be an excellent steward for the organization."

Murphy and Policy will work together for the next thirteen months during the transition period. Policy will remain COO during that time.

“I am incredibly honored, excited and grateful... for this treasured and one-of-a-kind opportunity,” said Policy. “I am particularly grateful to Mark for 12 years of mentorship. I am looking forward to building on his leadership and considerable success on and off the field."

Policy goes on to say that he plans to focus on building a winning culture on and off the playing field. He says the Lombardi Trophy will "always be our North Star." In his role as COO, Policy lead the effort to build up Titletown, immediately west of Lambeau Field.

Policy moved to Green Bay from New York with his wife Christy. They have two sons, aged 16 and 13.

