Dwyane Wade returns to give back to literacy, invests in WNBA

It's Wade versus Diener. A three-day event this weekend which will stretch into Monday, competing in basketball and golf to benefit youth literacy programs.

"If anybody got a glimpse of us throughout the last two times I was in Milwaukee for the reunions that we both had, I mean we're so competitive," Dwyane Wade says. "We went right back to those two kids that fought in our rooms. On the road, as roommates. The guy that was throwing pillows at me. We went right back to those two people. It doesn't matter that we got kids and we got a billion responsibilities. We became 18 and 19. He's from Fond du Lac. He spent most of his life there. He's built the relationships there. You know, to me? I get a lot of pub for what I did but to me? Diener was just as big of it as I was when it came down to our success. And so this only was right that we sit down and we think about doing something together. Let's create magic together like we have before."

Recently Wade became a team owner, buying a stake in the Chicago Sky of the WNBA.

"It's expanding, right?" Wade says. "It's expanding around the world. It's expanding in talent. And so, it's something that I look at to support but also something I look at to see if it's an opportunity for me to do it in an even bigger way. I'm an investor to the NBA. I'm an investor into soccer. I'm an investor in golf. I'm an investor in a lot of things and if I can lend my name and brand towards something that makes sense? That I see a future in? I always try to do that. Taking a deep look in the Chicago Sky, and taking a deep look to see if this is a place that Dwyane Wade should be a part of and just somewhere that the WNBA and the women want us to do as well."

Hard to believe Marquette's most recent run to the Final Four was 20 years ago, but these two certainly live on in Marquette lore.

