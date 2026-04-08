Dodgers great, former Brewers manager Davey Lopes dies at 80

LOS ANGELES (AP) — Davey Lopes, a Los Angeles Dodgers infielder and base stealer, has died. He was 80. The Dodgers say they learned of his death on Wednesday from his former wife, Lin Lopes.

Lopes was a four-time All-Star during his 10 years with the Dodgers, playing in four World Series and winning the 1981 championship. He holds the franchise record for most games played at second base and was known for his base-stealing prowess, with 418 steals for the Dodgers.

After his playing career, Lopes managed the Milwaukee Brewers from 2000 to 2002 and coached for several teams, winning another World Series with the Phillies.

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