Delafield native Zach Metsa is living out his NHL dream with the Buffalo Sabres as the team heads to the playoffs for the first time in 14 years.

The 5-foot-9 defenseman faced incredibly long odds as an undrafted player. He grinded his way up from the Milwaukee Junior Admirals to a national championship at Quinnipiac before finally getting the call to the pros.

Watch: Delafield native Zach Metsa is helping the NHL's Buffalo Sabres as they have reached the playoffs for the team's first time in 14 years.

Delafield native Zach Metsa lives out NHL dream as Buffalo Sabres return to the playoffs

"For me, the Jr. Admirals was kind of the pathway to give myself a shot," Metsa said. "You never know if it's actually going to happen. Everyone always tells you how the odds and all that, but I was just having fun."

Metsa turned an emergency call-up into a steady role on the blue line for the Sabres. He netted his first NHL goal this past January.

⚠️ FIRST NHL GOAL ALERT ⚠️



Zach Metsa has his first! pic.twitter.com/SgEsPqPLt1 — NHL (@NHL) January 7, 2026

"It's what I always wanted, you know, (since) being a little kid," Metsa said.

Lisa Driscoll, Metsa's mother, has been rinkside for his games since his time with the Jr. Admirals.

"He called, and he just said, 'You know, I'm living out my dream. It happened maybe sooner than I anticipated, but you know, I'm ready to start the path and prove myself,'" Driscoll said.

"I think from me too, it serves as kind of an inspiration for any other youth athlete, right? Like, who has a dream to do something bigger? It's a great reminder, put your head down, work hard. Don't let anyone else define what your ceiling is because dreams really do come true," Driscoll added.

Now, Metsa is helping the Sabres navigate their long-awaited return to the playoffs.

Jeffrey T. Barnes/AP Buffalo Sabres defenseman Zach Metsa (73) is pressured by New York Islanders center Bo Horvat (14) during the second period of an NHL hockey game Tuesday, March 31, 2026, in Buffalo, N.Y. (AP Photo/Jeffrey T. Barnes)

"To now be a part of it, and be on the other side and like have the success and win all these games, it’s amazing, and I'm grateful to be around to experience it with them," Metsa said. "But just for them, I'm like, I'm relieved for them that finally have some success."

When asked what advice he would give young players inspired by his journey, Metsa said not to play the comparison game. He emphasized that everyone’s path is different and there is always an opportunity to grow and be better, no matter your age.

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