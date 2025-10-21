'Deeply sorry': Former Marquette standout Kam Jones addresses his arrest

INDIANAPOLIS — Pacers rookie and former Marquette standout Kam Jones apologized to his team and fans Tuesday, one day after his arrest following a traffic incident in Indiana.

Coach Rick Carlisle addressed the incident during practice, saying he believes the charges will amount to little more than a speeding ticket.

"My feeling is that this is gonna turn out to be a speeding ticket and probably not much more," Carlisle told reporters. "The kid thought he was going to be late to practice, and so he's going too fast, and I'm not going to get into much more about it than that."

WATCH FULL INTERVIEW BELOW:

Kam Jones, Coach Carlisle address rookie's arrest at Pacers practice

Jones, who insisted on apologizing to the team, spoke briefly to the media after practice.

"I'm obviously deeply sorry to the Pacers organization, the fans," Jones said. "This is a very, very traumatic experience for me. I've never been through anything like this, but definitely a mistake that I've learned from."

"It won't happen again," he added.

The 23-year-old rookie was arrested Monday morning after Indiana State Police say he was driving 90 mph in a 50 mph zone on I-70, then failed to stop when a trooper activated lights and sirens.

According to court documents, Jones continued onto I-65 before eventually stopping at the Fletcher Avenue exit.

Jones told the trooper he didn't realize he was speeding and was running late for Pacers practice. He said he saw the officer's turn signal but didn't realize the trooper was trying to pull him over.

The 38th overall pick in the 2025 NBA Draft has not yet played in a game for the Pacers.

He was transported to the Marion County Justice Campus and processed for reckless driving and resisting law enforcement, and his vehicle was towed.

"Looking forward to kind of letting this go past and get back to work," Jones said Tuesday.

