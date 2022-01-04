Watch
Davis scores 37 in No. 23 Badgers' win over No. 3 Purdue

Darron Cummings/AP
Wisconsin's Chris Vogt (33) puts up a shot against Purdue's Jaden Ivey (23) and Caleb Furst (3) during the first half of an NCAA basketball game, Monday, Jan. 3, 2022, in West Lafayette, Ind. (AP Photo/Darron Cummings)
Posted at 6:06 AM, Jan 04, 2022
and last updated 2022-01-04 07:06:21-05

WEST LAFAYETTE, Ind. (AP) — Johnny Davis had a career-high 37 points and 14 rebounds, and Brad Davison added 15 points to help No. 23 Wisconsin beat No. 3 Purdue 74-69.

The 11-2 Badgers used a late 16-5 run to take control for their third straight win.

Zach Edey took advantage of his size by scoring 24 points and grabbing 10 rebounds to lead the 13-2 Boilermakers.

Jaden Ivey added 14 points, but it wasn't enough to extend a 13-game home winning streak.

Purdue lost for the first time since Dec. 9.

