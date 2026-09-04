Court hearing for Packers RB Josh Jacobs moved up to next week

GREEN BAY, Wis. (WTMJ) — The court hearing for Green Bay Packers running back Josh Jacobs has been moved up nearly two months to Sept. 10, TMJ4 has learned.

Jacobs was placed on the commissioner exempt list after being charged with two misdemeanors, according to ESPN's Adam Schefter.

Originally, the hearing was set for November, but this hearing now moves up before the start of the NFL season.

Last week, Jacobs was charged with battery and criminal damage to property. He was arrested on May 26 on five charges after he turned himself in. Prosecutors say Jacobs and a woman got into an argument that turned physical.

Jacobs cannot practice or play while on the NFL's commissioner exempt list. However, he will still be paid and remain under contract. He does not count against the 53-man roster.

There is no set timeline for how long Jacobs could remain on the list. Only the NFL commissioner can take Jacobs off the list.

The woman alleges on May 23, she looked through Jacobs' phone and saw that he had been communicating with other women. It's reported the two argued and there were physical struggles at times.

Police were dispatched after a 911 open line captured yelling before the call disconnected. Police found the woman at a neighbor's home as she was talking with Brown County dispatch.

The woman allegedly told officers that she had a lump on her head after the fight.

The NFL is continuing to review the situation.

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