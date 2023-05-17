Concordia softball takes 28-game winning streak to NCAA DIII tournament

There's a team in Wisconsin that hasn't lost a game since March 24.

"These teams we've played year after year, they have a lot of the same players. We know them, we know how to pitch them, we know how to hit their pitchers," says Gina Followell, a senior pitcher at Concordia University.

Dominating the NACC during conference play, somehow the Falcons went the entire year not realizing just how dominating they actually were.

"I was doing a post-game interview, and they said we were going on an 18-game winning streak and I was like, oh," says Sydney Erdmann, a senior outfielder at Concordia University.

Turns out, ignorance isn't just bliss. It may very well be the secret to success.

"At least for me, once we hit those couple of days before the conference tournament I think then we started to process that we had been really successful this year and we've played a lot of good games and beat a lot of good teams," says Claudia Utz, a senior catcher at Concordia University.

Going 23-0 in Northern Athletics Collegiate play, earning a ranking of 14th in the nation, Concordia softball still had plenty to check off their to-do list.

Like winning the NACC tournament.

"We all fell on top of the world at that moment. We all stormed the field and you could just feel the amount of energy that came from everybody. From the bench to the outfield to the infield. It was crazy," says Nicki Becker, a senior pitcher at Concordia University.

Which secured the Falcons an automatic bid to the NCAA tournament.

"Every since we were little kids, we've dreamed of going to the NCAA Tournament. You watch on TV, you do all those things," says Sydney.

The cherry on top, unlike last year, the Falcons will be able to pick up their now 28-game win streak just a few miles north of their home field.

"So awesome. Last year going to Cleveland, we all were like, wow that's a drive. And then Oshkosh, we were like that's right in the backyard," says Claudia.

But an almost home-field advantage isn't what this team says gives them the upper hand come Thursday against Wisconsin-Superior.

"It's a benefit in playing new teams that have never seen us before. We do a lot of different things, we do different things with our hitting, our pitching, with our rotations on defense. We're unique," says Nicki.

Three more consecutive wins is what it will take to get Concordia out of Wisconsin and into the Super Regionals.

It's a challenge this team is up for. Not for themselves, but for everyone who was there for win number one.

"Some of our girls coach in the summer and they have girls that come to our games and they are like your so awesome. And it's so weird because usually, it's like it's DIII people don't care. But I think we are starting to get our name out there and be recognized for what we've done. Which we should for accomplishing everything that we have," says Claudia.

Concordia's first game in the NCAA Tournament will be played May 18th at 3:30 PM against Wisconsin Superior at Wisconsin-Oshkosh.

Live stats will be available through Concordia Athletics website.

