Cleveland Indians to remove Chief Wahoo logo from jerseys, caps in 2019

The Cleveland Indians ball club says it will remove the controversial Chief Wahoo logo for the 2019 season.

The Native American mascot logo will be removed from all jerseys and caps, the Associated Press reports. An official announcement is expected today, according to AP.

The move will end Chief Wahoo's presence on the baseball field in 2019, but the mascot still will be on uniforms in 2018 as well as on trademarked retail items, ABC reports.

"The team must maintain a retail presence so that MLB and the Indians can keep ownership of the trademark," ABC's report states.

The Cleveland Indians had been slowly moving away from the Chief Wahoo logo over the years. A block "C" insignia has appeared on caps on the ball field.

The use of the term "indians" in the team's title has also drawn some controversy as other sports teams and national organizations have moved away from using words and logos that could be considered racially offensive.