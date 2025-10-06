Christian Yelich named finalist for 2025 Hank Aaron Award

MILWAUKEE — Major League Baseball on Monday announced the finalists for the 2025 Hank Aaron Award, which annually honors the most outstanding offensive performer in each league. Brewers outfielder Christian Yelich has once again earned recognition as one of the National League’s top offensive talents.

Yelich, a two-time recipient of the Hank Aaron Award (2018, 2019), delivered another standout season at the plate, continuing to demonstrate the consistency, power and leadership that have made him a strong presence in the Brewers lineup.

The Hank Aaron Award winners will be announced during a special presentation at the MLB Awards Show, presented by MGM Rewards, on Thursday, November 13.

A panel of Hall of Famers and former Hank Aaron Award winners, including Ken Griffey Jr., Derek Jeter, David Ortiz, Albert Pujols, Chipper Jones, Pedro Martínez, Johnny Bench, and Robin Yount will help determine the winners.

In addition, fans can cast their votes for the award starting Monday at MLB.com/Aaron, with voting open through 11:59 p.m. ET on Sunday, October 12.

The Hank Aaron Award was established in 1999 to commemorate the 25th anniversary of Hank Aaron breaking Babe Ruth’s all-time home run record. This year marks the 26th presentation of the award, which continues to honor Aaron’s legacy and impact on the game.

For more information and to vote, visit MLB.com/Aaron.

