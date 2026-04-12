Christian Yelich leaves Brewers' game against Nationals with hamstring tightness

MILWAUKEE — The slumping Milwaukee Brewers could be losing another of their top hitters for at least a little while.

Christian Yelich was pulled for a pinch-hitter in the fifth inning against the Washington Nationals on Sunday with tightness in his left hamstring. The Brewers went on to fall 8-6 for their fifth straight loss.

"We're most likely going to get some bad news on Yelich," manager Pat Murphy said after the game.

Derik Hamilton/AP Milwaukee Brewers' Christian Yelich, left, hits a single during the first inning of a baseball game in front of Philadelphia Phillies' J.T. Realmuto (10), Monday, May 3, 2021, in Philadelphia. (AP Photo/Derik Hamilton)

Murphy said the 2018 NL MVP and three-time All-Star felt a "little twinge" in his hamstring and was undergoing imaging.

"There is some fluid in there, so let's wait and see," Murphy said. "He wanted to stay in the game, but ... we've just got to be careful with these guys. We're in April."

Milwaukee is already missing Jackson Chourio and Andrew Vaughn due to hand injuries. Chourio went on the IL just before Milwaukee's season opener, while Vaughn appeared in one game before joining him.

The Brewers also are missing starting pitcher Quinn Priester (right thoracic outlet) and reliever Jared Koenig (elbow).

After winning eight of their first 10 games, the Brewers have lost five straight. They never dropped as many as five in a row last year while winning a franchise-record 97 games to post the best record in the majors.

Nam Y. Huh/AP Milwaukee Brewers' Christian Yelich watches after hitting a double against the Chicago Cubs during the fourth inning of a baseball game in Chicago, Wednesday, April 7, 2021. (AP Photo/Nam Y. Huh)

The skid is their longest since June 2023.

Milwaukee did get some good news Sunday. Murphy said pitchers Brandon Sproat and Kyle Harrison "both seem to be OK" after both had their knees examined following Saturday's loss.

"Harrison's wrist is sore, because when he fell, he jammed his wrist, so we're going to check that out," Murphy said. "Sproat says he feels good."

Yelich, 34, is batting .314 with one homer and 10 RBIs in 15 games. He was the designated hitter Sunday and went 0 for 2, hitting grounders each time. His replacement, Gary Sánchez, hit a tying, three-run homer in the seventh.

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AP MLB: https://apnews.com/hub/MLB

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