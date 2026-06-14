Chourio, Perkins homers power Brewers past Sánchez and Phillies 4-0

MILWAUKEE — Jackson Chourio and Blake Perkins homered, Kyle Harrison pitched three-hit ball for six innings and the Milwaukee Brewers tagged Philadelphia Phillies ace Cristopher Sánchez for all their runs Sunday in a 4-0 victory.

Chourio led off the first with a 412-foot homer to center. It was his fifth homer in five games, ninth of the season and his MLB-leading seventh in June.

Perkins, who entered the game hitting .113, hit a two-out, three-run homer — his first of the season — in the fourth inning to extend Milwaukee's lead to 4-0. He added a double in the sixth and has six hits in seven career at-bats against Sánchez.

Harrison (8-1) rebounded from his worst outing in what has been an otherwise solid season. The left-hander gave up eight runs, eight hits and three homers in 2 1/3 innings in a June 8 start against the Athletics in Las Vegas after not allowing more than two runs in any of his first 11 outings.

Kayla Wolf/AP Photo/Kayla Wolf Milwaukee Brewers pitcher Kyle Harrison throws during the first inning of a baseball game against the Philadelphia Phillies Sunday, June 14, 2026, in Milwaukee. (AP Photo/Kayla Wolf)

Harrison scattered six hits over his six scoreless inning and finished with three strikeouts and no walks in his 80-pitch outing.

Sánchez (8-3) had his personal six-game winning streak snapped in his 100th career start. The 29-year-old left-hander hadn't allowed more than two earned runs, or more than six hits, in a start since April 23 before Sunday. Against Milwaukee, he gave up eight hits and four runs in 5 2/3 innings.

Phillies catcher Rafael Marchán left the game in the eighth inning after a ball struck his facemask.

Up next

Phillies: Zach Wheeler (5-1, 2.22 ERA) starts on Monday as the Phillies a three-game series against visiting Miami.

Brewers: Robert Gasser (0-3, 6.38 ERA) takes the mound for Milwaukee on Tuesday in the opener of a three-game series against visiting Cleveland.

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AP MLB: https://apnews.com/hub/mlb

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