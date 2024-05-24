Campbellsport track and field star Josh Onwunili headed to state after 'roller coaster' ride

APPLETON — From ineligible to the state meet, Campbellsport track star Josh Onwunili capped off a roller coaster week by qualifying for the Division 2 state track meet in the 100 and 200 meter dash.

"It felt like a roller coaster, this past week has been a little bit smoother, but it's still be pretty crazy."

JOHN MILLER / NBC 26 Onwunili running the 200m dash



After sprinting past the competition in Kiel for the regionals, Onwunili did the same again in the sectional meet at Appleton North High School. What makes it even more spectacular, was that he was a little under the weather.

Onwunili posted a time of 10.76 in the 100-meter dash, his next closest opponent ran an 11.41.

In the 200-meter dash, it was more of the same, Onwunili finished with a career-best time of 21.6, and the next closest finished with a time of 22.42.

"It's feels great to know I PR'd and it was a good time," he said.

However, just making it to state isn't good enough for Onwunili.

"Improve everything. Improve a lot. I have some weaknesses that I know I have and I'm going to look at improving them before we head to La Crosse," Onwunili said.

