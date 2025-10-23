Bucks' Kevin Porter Jr. sidelined with left ankle sprain, won't play in 2-game road trip

MILWAUKEE — Milwaukee Bucks guard Kevin Porter Jr. left Wednesday night’s 133-120 win over Washington with a left ankle sprain.

Coach Doc Rivers said it “didn’t look good, I’ll just say that.”

Following an MRI on Thursday, Bucks team orthopedic surgeon Dr. Carole Vetter, confirmed the initial diagnosis of a left ankle sprain.

Porter Jr. will not play in the upcoming road trip against Toronto and Cleveland, the team confirmed Thursday.

The 25-year-old Porter had 10 points and two assists in 9 1/2 minutes before getting hurt.

He was heading backward as Washington’s Cam Whitmore was driving into the paint. Porter appeared to trip over the foot of teammate Bobby Portis, and he laid on the floor in pain before heading to the locker room.

Rivers said Porter’s injury may have caused the Bucks’ ball movement and defensive intensity to dip after Milwaukee outscored Washington 40-23 in the first quarter.

“Not having ‘Scoot’ out there was huge,” Rivers said.

The Associated Press contributed to this story.

