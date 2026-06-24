The Milwaukee Bucks added two players to their roster in the NBA Draft, selecting Arizona's Brayden Burries with the 10th pick and Tennessee's Nate Ament with the 13th pick.

North Carolina State head coach and former Marquette assistant Justin Gainey, who coached Nate Ament at Tennessee before taking over at N.C. State, shared what Bucks fans can expect from the young forward.

Watch: Bucks draft pick Nate Ament is 'just scratching surface,' says NC State head coach Justin Gainey

Bucks draft pick Nate Ament is 'just scratching surface,' says NC State head coach Justin Gainey

"He is special. You know, he's special," Gainey said. "And I've had a chance to coach him last season, but I recruited him for three years essentially. And, you know, the thing about him, the consistent thing about him is his character. He is a high character young man."

Gainey said Ament's versatility stood out from the moment he first saw him play.

"His versatility, you know, when I saw him as a 10th grader and to be able to coach him, that was the thing that jumped off the plate, was his versatility, his ability to play inside, to play outside," Gainey said.

Gainey also recruited Burries during the high school process and said the two new Bucks are a strong pairing.

"He's a great young man, come from a great family, he's really talented," Gainey said. "Both of those guys, I think, from a character standpoint, you hit a grand slam. And then, as far as those two guys are playing together, I think they complement each other very well. I think they come with the same type of mindset. Both guys are hungry."

As for what Ament's future holds, Gainey said the best is still ahead.

"I don't think you'll recognize who he is in five years," Gainey said. "I think he's just scratching the surface on who he's gonna be. I think his body's gonna fill out. I think he's gonna continue to add to his game. You talk about a guy that works hard. I mean, he's obsessed with getting better. He loves working out. He loves being in the game.

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