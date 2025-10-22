Bucks begin 2025-26 season at home against the Wizards

MILWAUKEE — The Milwaukee Bucks open the season at home against the Washington Wizards on Wednesday. Tip-off is scheduled for 7 p.m.

Milwaukee finished 48-34 overall and 31-21 in Eastern Conference games a season ago. The Bucks averaged 115.5 points per game while shooting 48.6% from the field and 38.7% from deep last season.

The departures of Khris Middleton, Brook Lopez and Pat Connaughton leave two-time MVP Giannis Antetokounmpo, Bobby Portis and Thanasis Antetokounmpo as the only current Bucks who were part of the 2021 championship team.

The Bucks have added former Indiana Pacers center Myles Turner and believe his combination of rim protection and 3-point shooting makes him an ideal complement to Antetokounmpo. They created salary cap room to sign Turner by waiving the injured seven-time all-NBA guard Damian Lillard, who was going to miss the 2025-26 season anyway due to his torn Achilles tendon.

Washington finished 18-64 overall and 13-39 in Eastern Conference play during the 2024-25 season. The Wizards gave up 120.4 points per game while committing 19.7 fouls last season.

The Wizards will be playing without Bilal Coulibaly, who is out due to a thumb injury.

