Brewers single-game tickets sales begin Friday as fans prepare for ballpark changes

MILWAUKEE — For the first time in over a year, the Milwaukee Brewers are welcoming fans back into the stands at American Family Field.

The team announced that single-game tickets will go on sale starting Friday, March 26 for all Brewers games through May 2.

“We know that fans are looking forward to enjoying games in person, and we are excited to host them as we bring the electric atmosphere back to the ballpark experience,” said Brewers President – Business Operations Rick Schlesinger. “Single-game availability at American Family Field will be limited, so we encourage fans to act early to secure their seats.”

Fan capacity at American Family Field will be limited to 25 percent for the beginning of the season.

You can purchase tickets here beginning at 10 a.m. on March 26 or by calling or 1-800-933-7890. You can also purchase tickets at the box office that day.

To comply with COVID-19 safety measures tickets will be sold in pods of two to six seats and face masks will be required for all fans over the ages of 2-years-old.

Other big changes for this season include:

American Family Field will be entirely cashless

Bags, no larger than 9” x 5” x 2”, will be allowed. Exceptions will be made for diaper bags and medically necessary bags.

All fans, ages two and older, must always wear a facial covering over nose and mouth except while actively eating and drinking in their designated seating pods. No exceptions will be made to the mask requirement, according to the Brewers.

Fans must socially distance themselves at all times, and as such, are encouraged to enjoy the game from their seating pod with the exception of visiting concessions, one of the Team Stores, or the restroom.

Tailgating will not be permitted.

Fans feeling ill, who have had close contact with a COVID-19 positive person or are awaiting test results will not be permitted to enter the stadium.

