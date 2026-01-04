Brewers prospect Frank Cairone hospitalized after car crash in home town

Milwaukee Brewers Minor League pitcher Frank Cairone was hospitalized in New Jersey on Saturday following a car accident near his home on Friday, the Brewers announced in a statement.

Cairone, who ranks 26th on the MLB Pipeline's list of the top prospects for the Brewers, was in a car accident in Franklinville, New Jersey and is now "at the hospital in New Jersey with the support of his family."

TMJ4, Green Bay Packers, Summerfest

"The Brewers' thoughts and prayers are with Frank and his family during this difficult time," the Brewers said. "We will provide updates on Frank's condition as they become available."

Cairone is a left-handed pitcher who was drafted out of the Delsea Regional High School in Frankville at number 68 overall in the 2025 Draft, according to the official MLB site. He then spent the late summer and fall with the team in Arizona in hopes of making his professional debut in 2026.

The Brewers begin training on February 21 before opening the baseball season against the Chicago White Sox on March 26 for a home game.

Let's talk: Hey there! At TMJ4 News, we're all about listening to our audience and tackling the stuff that really matters to you. Got a story idea, tip, or just want to chat about this piece? Hit us up using the form below. For more ways to get in touch, head over to tmj4.com/tips. Name Email Phone number Story you're commenting on Message Verification: Submit

It’s about time to watch on your time. Stream local news and weather 24/7 by searching for “TMJ4” on your device.

Available for download on Roku, Apple TV, Amazon Fire TV, and more.

Report a typo or error