Brewers place pitcher Kyle Harrison on injured list with forearm tightness and call up Robert Gasser

PITTSBURGH — Milwaukee Brewers left-handed pitcher Kyle Harrison has gone on the 15-day injured list with tightness in his throwing forearm.

The Brewers announced the move before their Saturday doubleheader with the Pittsburgh Pirates. The move is retroactive to Thursday. They recalled left-hander Robert Gasser from Triple-A Nashville.

"I'm not too worried about it at the end of the day," Harrison said. "Just going to take a break to recover, especially with the All-Star break coming up, but isn't a long-term thing."

Harrison pitched four innings and took the loss in a 5-1 defeat at St. Louis on Wednesday. Harrison is having a breakthrough season in his first year with the Brewers, but he has allowed six runs over 6 2/3 innings in his last two starts.

Rick Scuteri/AP Photo/Rick Scuteri Milwaukee Brewers pitcher Kyle Harrison throws against the Arizona Diamondbacks in the first inning of a baseball game, Friday, July 3, 2026, in Phoenix. (AP Photo/Rick Scuteri)

He owns a 8-2 record with a 3.01 ERA and 101 strikeouts over 83 2/3 innings. The Brewers acquired Harrison as part of a February trade with the Boston Red Sox.

Gasser is 2-3 with a 4.15 ERA in eight starts with Milwaukee this season.

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AP MLB: https://apnews.com/hub/mlb

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