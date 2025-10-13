Brewers hold short workout ahead of NLCS, Game 1 starter undecided

MILWAUKEE — The Milwaukee Brewers are still finalizing their pitching strategy for Monday night's Game 1 of the National League Championship Series against the Los Angeles Dodgers.

Manager Pat Murphy said Sunday the team is still discussing their NLCS roster and pitching plan. Game 1 could feature an opener approach with either Quinn Priester or Jose Quintana getting the bulk of the innings.

Brewers starter for NLCS Game 1 is TBD. Murphy mentioned Quintana, Priester or an opener among the options.



Freddy Peralta will start Game 2. — Adam McCalvy (@AdamMcCalvy) October 12, 2025

The Brewers had a quick turnaround after their division series victory against the Chicago Cubs, holding a brief workout Sunday at American Family Field. Meanwhile, the Dodgers have had several days of rest before the series begins.

Both Priester and Quintana pitched in Game 3 against the Cubs in the previous series. Priester started that game but was pulled in the first inning after throwing 39 pitches and allowing four earned runs.

Despite the rough outing, Priester remains optimistic about his next opportunity against Los Angeles.

"You know, I think going through that is something where definitely going to be able to catch it. It's not going to be perfect next time I go out there, but it's going to be a lot better," Priester said. "I just think, you know, the experience – I mean Wrigley Field is an incredible atmosphere as well – and so to be able to have that under my belt, or whatever you want to say in the tool belt, to look back on as an experience, I think it's only going to help me."

"We've felt [Bob Uecker] all year... He wanted us to win, and I think the guys took from that."



Pat Murphy carried a Bob Uecker coin with him tonight for Game 5 courtesy of @lanegrindle.#Brewers | #Postseason pic.twitter.com/JR8phMssoa — Ashley Washburn (@ashleyjwashburn) October 12, 2025

Priester has history against the Dodgers from this past July, when he nearly put together a career performance by striking out 10 batters in six innings of work.

The Dodgers will counter with Blake Snell for Game 1. Snell has been dominant this postseason, posting a 1.38 ERA and striking out 18 batters in two appearances.

