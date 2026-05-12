MILWAUKEE — On the corner of Story Parkway and Blue Mound Road, there is one game-day stop that has nothing to do with baseball.

There, fans heading to the ballpark have found Bruce — a dog who has become a tradition all his own.

"Coming by and seeing Bruce over the years has just been a standard," Dave Magar said.

Watch: Brewers fans have found a beloved four-legged game day tradition just outside the ballpark

Brewers fans have found a beloved four-legged game day tradition just outside the ballpark

Some people treat it as a quick pit stop, while others have a hard time leaving.

Owner Peter Schmidt and his wife put up a sign and a bucket of balls about a year ago.

Karley Marotta

"She had the sign made up and put that up with a little bucket of balls and the rest is history," Schmidt said.

"He is a great pet and a great hunter, so we kind of hit it out of the park," Schmidt said.

Throwing Bruce a ball has become a routine for more than just Brewers fans. Ramone Mcelmurry makes sure to stop by during his FedEx route — and he keeps throwing the ball until Bruce calls it quits.

"He will sit over there with his ball, and that's when you know he is like that's enough," Mcelmurry said.

People think they are stopping to make Bruce's day, but for many, it is actually the other way around.

"Memories forever. The love he has of it, but also how much excitement he brings to other people. We don't know that many people, but he knows everyone, so it has been a really fun time," Schmidt said.

Bruce will be moving in about a month, so fans are encouraged to stop by soon.

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