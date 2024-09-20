Watch Now
Brewers fans 'race' to morning drive through prep-rally to support the team

Andrea Williams took the chance to race with the Racing Sausages!
Brewers postseason tickets go on sale Friday morning. To celebrate, the team hosted a drive-through prep-rally!

TMJ4's Andrea Williams was there for all the fun — and even took the chance to race with the Racing Sausages! Watch her take the W right here:

She also had the chance to interview Sidney Moncrief, the former Milwaukee Bucks player, and Brian Butch, a former Badgers Basketball star. You can watch that interview here:

Brewers fans attend morning drive through prep-rally to support the team

Everyone who attended the rally got a Brewers car flag and early access to purchasing post season tickets.

