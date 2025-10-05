Brewers dominate Cubs 9-3 in NLDS Game 1 behind Freddy Peralta's historic performance

MILWAUKEE, Wis. — The Milwaukee Brewers struck early and often Saturday, defeating the Chicago Cubs 9-3 in Game 1 of their National League Division Series behind a dominant pitching performance from Freddy Peralta and an explosive offensive start.

Peralta tied a franchise record with nine strikeouts while earning the first playoff win of his career. Brewers manager Pat Murphy's pregame message to his ace was simple: "You're our closer, so go out there like you're closing the game."

"Freddy [Peralta] was obviously fantastic," Murphy said postgame. "Him and William [Contreras] navigated a really good lineup. A hot lineup. A lineup that's confident, experienced."

The Brewers offense took advantage of Chicago's short turnaround, jumping on Cubs starter Matthew Boyd early. Boyd recorded more runs than outs in the first inning, forcing manager Craig Counsell to turn to his bullpen.

Milwaukee finished with 13 hits, scoring all nine runs in the first two innings.

"They did a great job in the first inning, man," Counsell stated. "I mean that's – bottom line, they had really good at-bats. They hit some balls. They hit balls hard. They spoiled pitches. The Blake Perkins at bat was just great at bat."

First baseman Andrew Vaughn praised Peralta's season-long consistency.

"Man, that's what he's been doing all year," Vaughn expressed. "It's been phenomenal. It's pretty unbelievable."

Third baseman Caleb Durbin described the contagious nature of the team's hitting approach.

"Hitting's contagious," he explained. "It felt like if we were putting the ball in play, it was going to find a hole, so it's nice that that's the way it went in the first postseason game for us. Hopefully we can keep it going."

Jackson Chourio made postseason history, becoming the first player ever to record two hits in the first inning of a Game 1. He finished 3-for-3 with three RBIs but was pulled in the third inning with right hamstring tightness, which is the same injury that landed him on the injured list earlier this season.

Chourio said postgame the move was precautionary and that he feels good, but his availability for Monday's Game 2 remains in limbo.

