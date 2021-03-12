Brewers announce single-game ticket sales begin March 26

MILWAUKEE — For the first time in over a year, the Milwaukee Brewers are welcoming fans back into the stands at American Family Field.

The team announced that single-game tickets will go on sale starting Friday, March 26 for all Brewers games through May 2.

“We know that fans are looking forward to enjoying games in person, and we are excited to host them as we bring the electric atmosphere back to the ballpark experience,” said Brewers President – Business Operations Rick Schlesinger. “Single-game availability at American Family Field will be limited, so we encourage fans to act early to secure their seats.”

Fan capacity at American Family Field will be limited to 25 percent for the beginning of the season.

To comply with COVID-19 safety measures tickets will be sold in pods of two to six seats and face masks will be required for all fans over the ages of 2-years-old.

You can purchase tickets here beginning at 10 a.m. on March 26 or by calling or 1-800-933-7890. You can also purchase tickets at the box office that day.

