Watch
Sports

Actions

Braves bats, Morton beat Brewers 9-2 for series win

William Contreras
Brett Davis/AP
Atlanta Braves catcher William Contreras (24) celebrates after a home run in the fifth inning of a baseball game against the Milwaukee Brewers, Sunday, May 8, 2022, in Atlanta. (AP Photo/Brett Davis)
William Contreras
Posted at 4:26 PM, May 08, 2022
and last updated 2022-05-08 17:26:07-04

ATLANTA (AP) — Adam Duvall and William Contreras homered to help Charlie Morton won for the first time in five starts as the Atlanta Braves cranked up their bats to beat the Milwaukee Brewers 9-2.

Matt Olson hit a two-run double during a four-run second inning. Duvall homered in the third off starter Aaron Ashby and Contreras added a three-run drive in the fifth off Jandel Gustave to pad the lead.

The Braves were winless over Morton’s last four starts, a stretch that included a 7.85 ERA. But the 38-year-old right-hander pitched around three walks to allow two hits with five strikeouts in five scoreless innings.

Report a typo or error // Submit a news tip

(Copyright 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.)

Report a typo

RokuHomePageTMJ4_300x250.jpg

Watch TMJ4 News 24/7 - on your schedule