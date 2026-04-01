MILWAUKEE — Brandon Woodruff is made his season debut on the mound just five games into the season after dealing with injuries over the past few seasons and most recently a lat strain. This was a moment his family eagerly anticipated.

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Woodruff pitched five innings, giving up four hits and two runs, while throwing six strikeouts.

Getting back to pitching was, at times, not guaranteed. His wife, Jonie, and their two children, Kyler and Bowen, have been with him every step of the way. Kyler took the week off from school to travel from Mississippi to Milwaukee to watch her dad's return.

Watch: Brandon Woodruff makes his season debut in Milwaukee as his family cheers on his return from injury

Brandon Woodruff makes his season debut in Milwaukee as his family cheers on his return from injury

"Through his injury, he worked so hard to come back, and just seeing him come back means everything to us," Jonie said.

Jonie and Brandon have been together since they were 15 years old. She has witnessed his dedication firsthand, noting his commitment even when their son Bowen was born.

"He was at the hospital the day he was born, but the next day he was at the field doing everything he needed to do. Never takes a day off, day in and day out," Jonie said.

The family always sends him onto the field with a supportive message.

"Just to do his best, and we will be here no matter what," Jonie said.

Jonie said Brandon brings the same dedicated approach to fatherhood.

"Such a fun dad. I think it is really hard when the season starts because we lose him a little bit, and I think that is just a testament to what a great dad he is because we always want him around," Jonie Woodruff said.

The couple's youngest child, Bowen, is already taking after his father.

"Bo over there has come out loving a baseball. Everything he touches he throws, and he absolutely loves it," Jonie said.

No matter the outcome of the season, his family will always be proud of him.

"He has grown so much as a person and a husband and a father, but also stayed true to who he is, " Jonie said.

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